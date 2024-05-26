Mizuho Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $100.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE DD opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

