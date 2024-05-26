MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDXG. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 354.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 154,376 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

