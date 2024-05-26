Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells $48,986.12 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 2.2 %

Middlesex Water stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $960.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Middlesex Water

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 958.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.