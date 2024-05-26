MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 678.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,579. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

