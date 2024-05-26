Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.50

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33). Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 49,264 shares trading hands.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.50.
About Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L)
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.