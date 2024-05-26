MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. TheStreet cut shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

