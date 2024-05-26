Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 19th

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.5 %
LUNMF opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.26.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
