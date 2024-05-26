Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 19th

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.5 %

LUNMF opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.26.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.