Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,476. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

