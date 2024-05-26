Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 96 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. 2,851,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

