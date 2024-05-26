Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 4,463 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,922,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,725,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,230,286. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

