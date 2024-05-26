Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 2,464 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 98,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWD stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,916. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

