Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 17,915 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 405,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,244. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

