Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.87. 3,123,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.82 and a 200 day moving average of $244.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

