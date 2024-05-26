Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

CMI stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $284.91. 529,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,589 shares of company stock worth $729,353. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

