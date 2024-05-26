Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $222.59. 315,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,205. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

