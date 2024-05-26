Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,404 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

