Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $12.44 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Chevron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $157.75. 4,477,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.54. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

