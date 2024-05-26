Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 28.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 193.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 81,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.85. 1,462,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,782. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

