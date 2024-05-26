Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pfizer by 219.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

