Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,601,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

