Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP cut its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Liberty Energy worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 455.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 836,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $13,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,391. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.59. 1,871,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

