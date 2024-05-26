KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,098.47

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a total market capitalization of $98.09 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.0124194 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

