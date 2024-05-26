Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Receives GBX 1,280 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,198.75 ($15.24).

KNOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,260 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,235 ($15.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Kainos Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,218 ($15.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,012.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,042.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,272.73%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.