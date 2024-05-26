Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 982,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 821,709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $28,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

