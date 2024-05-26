JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Target Price to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.11.

Sysco stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

