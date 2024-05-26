JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.10).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
