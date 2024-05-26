John Bicket Sells 7,855 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $315,378.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,763,949.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 35,327 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,874.30.

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,501,703.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,729,956.57.

On Tuesday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,265,899.93.

On Tuesday, April 9th, John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42.

Samsara Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Samsara by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Samsara by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

