JMP Securities Trims BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Target Price to $5.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

BioAtla Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 149,544 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 162,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

Get Free Report

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

