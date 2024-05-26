Jeremy Andrus Purchases 165,000 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Traeger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Traeger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.70.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. Analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
