Jefferies Financial Group Raises Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $10.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Zuora Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

