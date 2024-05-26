iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,282,116.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 376,927 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. 400,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
