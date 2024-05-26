iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,282,116.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 376,927 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. 400,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.