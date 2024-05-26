iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.75 and a 200 day moving average of $317.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $252.61 and a 1-year high of $348.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

