Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,208 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,572. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

