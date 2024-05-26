Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

