Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $303.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,502. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.28 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.77.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.13.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

