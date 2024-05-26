Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $137.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,299. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $133.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

