Intech Investment Management LLC Has $39.43 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $39,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $15.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,792.90. The stock had a trading volume of 93,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,009.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,829.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

