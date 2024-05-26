Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 677,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 85,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. 1,053,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.