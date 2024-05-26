Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,131. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.