Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 119,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

KHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

