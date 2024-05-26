Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 18,487 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,122,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.52. 9,489,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,203. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

