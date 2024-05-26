Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 254.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.55. 2,136,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,981. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

