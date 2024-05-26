Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,670 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,529 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $134,923,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.14. 1,038,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,131. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,243 shares of company stock worth $3,441,153. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.