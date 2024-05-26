Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Sells $40,950.00 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriMas Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.10 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriMas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TriMas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TriMas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

