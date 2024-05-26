Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

TSE RCH opened at C$39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.66. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$38.11 and a 52-week high of C$48.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

