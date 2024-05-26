Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $303,475.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $303,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,230.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kirby Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Kirby stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KEX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
