Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $303,475.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $303,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,230.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kirby Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $61,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $51,781,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.