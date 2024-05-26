Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $268,578.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $439.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

