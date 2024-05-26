Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $61,109.22 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $61,109.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,310,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $67,202.48.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $38,277.52.

On Monday, March 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68.

On Friday, March 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00.

Forge Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Forge Global stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 119.12%. On average, analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRGE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forge Global by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

