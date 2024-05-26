Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CFO Sells $174,010.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $171.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $151.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

