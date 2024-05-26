Insider Selling: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Sells A$101,930.64 in Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Lynette Cobley sold 840 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$121.35 ($80.90), for a total transaction of A$101,930.64 ($67,953.76).
Lynette Cobley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Lynette Cobley bought 1,000 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$116.43 ($77.62) per share, with a total value of A$116,434.00 ($77,622.67).
